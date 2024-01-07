The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers both qualified for the AFC playoffs while the Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated.

Following the Tennessee Titans’ stunner against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, the AFC playoff teams were determined. However, the seedings were still to be determined ahead of Buffalo’s primetime contest against the Miami Dolphins. The winner of Bills-Dolphins will claim the AFC East and ultimately the No. 2 seed in the conference.

If the Dolphins beat the Bills, Buffalo will finish seventh behind the sixth-seeded Steelers. If the Bills beat the Dolphins, Miami will finish sixth ahead of the seventh-seeded Steelers, per ESPN.

Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee also helped the Houston Texans win the AFC South. The Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 18 matchup Saturday night.

Jacksonville lost five of its last six games to miss the postseason.

The Baltimore Ravens are locked into the top spot while the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs and AFC South champion Texans are seeded third and fourth, respectively. The Cleveland Browns finished as the top wild card and thus the No. 5 seed in the conference.