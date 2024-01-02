Don’t come at Bill Belichick with your talk about a high draft pick.

During his Tuesday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked whether he’ll enter Sunday’s game against the Jets with an eye toward the Patriots’ position in the 2024 NFL Draft. The host didn’t specifically ask whether Belichick would consider losing on purpose — but the question had a certain stink to it.

Either way, New England’s head coach delivered a predictable answer.

“I’m committed to the team I’m coaching right now, the players that are here,” Belichick said. “They deserve my best every day and that’s what I’m gonna give them.”

It was one of the few stern moments during Belichick’s appearance, as he otherwise was upbeat and even cracking jokes amid questions about his future with the Patriots.

As for the draft stuff, it’s a big deal — regardless of whether Belichick wants to talk about it.

New England currently owns the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Depending on what happens against New York, and what happens in other games around the league, the Patriots could finish anywhere from the No. 2 spot to No. 5.

One thing that’s certain: The Patriots are guaranteed a top-three pick if they lose to the Jets.

Featured image via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images