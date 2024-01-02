All eyes are on Bill Belichick this week.

Is he about to coach his last game for the Patriots? How will he handle relentless questions about his future in New England?

That first question remains unanswered. But if Belichick’s Tuesday morning WEEI appearance offers any indication, he actually might answer questions about his job status this week with more than a snort and a grunt.

Belichick was probed on the topic multiple times during his “The Greg Hill Show” interview. The Patriots head coach hardly was an open book, but he never sounded annoyed and gave answers that could be considered genuine.

On whether he’d be open to bringing in a traditional general manager: “I appreciate the question. Again, right now, looking at the Jets, trying to get ready to go on them. It’s been a long time since we’ve played them … Really gonna focus on that. … I mean, look, it’s a lot of hypotheticals, and a lot of in the past, in the future. I’m really focused on what’s going on right now. That’s what my job is.”

Hill then reminded Belichick of the significant “interest” in his future, which he said served as a compliment to all Belichick has accomplished with the Patriots. Belichick then said he “appreciated” the remark before offering a legitimately good answer.

“Whatever success I have had, I’ve tried to go about my job the same way every week — win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are,” he said. “Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that’s the end of the season.

“But on a week-to-week basis, I don’t want to spend time, or get caught up in what happened 5 years ago, or what’s going to happen 2 years from now, and a bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets. … I’m committed to the team that I’m coaching right now, the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that’s what I’m going to give them.”

The hosts then laughingly asked Belichick whether they could pencil him in for weekly interviews next season. The question actually drew a laugh from Belichick, who still dodged it.

“Yeah, again, I appreciate the question. I’m working on the Jets.”

Hill then thanked Belichick for joining the show and wished him good luck against the Jets. Rather than mumbling out a “thank you” and hanging up the phone, Belichick said this:

“Alright, you’re welcome, Greg. You know if I was gonna do anything, I’d put it out there on Twitter and MyFace so everybody could see it. But if I don’t do that then I’ll just keep it private.”

Yes, Bill Belichick still is making MySpace jokes in 2024.

It’s entirely possible Belichick takes on a different tone Wednesday and steamrolls reporters during his morning news conference. But if nothing else, his Tuesday appearance on WEEI was an interestingly upbeat start to what surely will be a strange week at One Patriot Place.