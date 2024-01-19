Like a running back hobbled by years of shedding tacklers, Bill Belichick apparently was worn down by decades of stiff-arming questions from Patriots reporters.

The former New England head coach is avoiding big-market franchises as he searches for his next employer, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Belichick met twice with the Falcons this week and is scheduled for another interview with Atlanta’s front office.

“Although Belichick to Atlanta is not done yet, there’s buzz around the league that it’s moving in that direction,” Florio reported Thursday. “As one league source explained it, Belichick is believed to be done with ‘big-market media,’ making him more inclined to go to a place like Atlanta than Dallas or Philadelphia.

“As to the Cowboys and the Eagles, there’s also a belief in some league circles that both team expressed interest in Belichick, that Belichick didn’t reciprocate, and that those teams then decided to stick with their current coaches.”

Belichick, of course, was revered by Patriots fans and pundits alike throughout his remarkable 24-year run in New England. For the most part, he didn’t face much job scrutiny.

However, as the face of the NFL’s greatest dynasty, Belichick also was under an intense microscope and dealt with more coverage than perhaps any other football personality. He also fielded myriad tough questions about cheating scandals and, at the end of his Patriots career, endured relentless speculation about his job security.

Yes, dealing with Boston media is part of the job, and Belichick can blame himself for some of the scrutinous coverage. But that doesn’t mean it was easy to deal with. It’s understandable that Belichick, at 71 years old, wants a break from the pressures of a big market.

As for his former employer, the Patriots are fully embracing the post-Belichick era — with their new head coach leading the way.