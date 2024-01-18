Negotiations between Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons might be nearing the finish line.

The former New England Patriots head coach reportedly is scheduled for a second interview with the Falcons. Shortly after news of the second meeting broke, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson confidently claimed that Belichick eventually will put pen to paper with Atlanta.

“Barring a snag in negotiations or a future development (still have to get a signature), I’m expecting Bill Belichick to become the next head coach of the NFC South Atlanta Falcons,” Anderson wrote on the X platform. “His previous rapport with Falcons CEO Rich McKay creates comfort he can’t mimic in any other building with a current vacancy. Owner Arthur Blank is very skilled at being convincing and selling the benefits of coming to Atlanta.

” … The GM dynamic in Atlanta is presumably more palatable for Bill in Flowery Branch than it would be in Philly, and as mentioned both sides have been talking about this through for a while; thus my previous reports. I expect Belichick to reunite with some members of his former staffs whenever he makes it official.”

Anderson isn’t the only person to report Belichick will look to reunite with past and current Patriots staffers.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Tuesday reported Belichick wants to “get the band back together” with Josh McDaniels, Bill O’Brien and Matt Patricia — among others.

Atlanta also has interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for its head coaching vacancy.