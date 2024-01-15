Bill Belichick’s ‘Solid Relationship’ With Jerry Jones Could Open Door To Cowboys

Jerry Jones couldn’t have hired Bill Belichick over the last 24 years even if the Dallas Cowboys owner had wanted to make the move.

But it’s a possibility for Jones now and it feels like the wheels are in motion on it after the Patriots and Belichick parted ways last week and Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys face-planted in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with a lopsided 48-32 defeat.

Jones and Belichick already have a tighter relationship than some may think, opening the door for Belichick to make the Cowboys his next coaching destination.

“They’re actually close. They’re good friends. They really like and respect each other,” former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said on NBC’s “Football Night in America” on Sunday night, as shared on the X platform by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. “But the working relationship? It’ll be interesting.”

Garrett isn’t the only one who mentioned that Belichick and Jones have built a sturdy friendship. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that Belichick has worked at making sure he’s in good standing with Jones.

“Bill Belichick has, quietly in recent years, through doing football business and attending owners meetings, built a very solid relationship with both Jerry and Stephen Jones,” Breer wrote on the X platform. “Things might be getting pretty interesting here.”

Jones and Belichick do have differences when it comes to control over a football team. Jones presides over every football decision for the Cowboys, something Belichick had control over during his reign with the Patriots.

But at 71 years old, would Belichick concede some power to Jones and just act as a head coach? Would Jones give in a little bit and take more input than normal from Belichick? Both could happen if they want to make it work and join forces.

Darren Rovell relayed a story of how Belichick ran into Jones at a ski resort after the Cleveland Browns fired Belichick in 1996. Belichick had a message then for Jones.

“I can coach,” Belichick told Jones, per Rovell. “If you ever get an opportunity, don’t forget about me.”

Rovell said Jones referenced that conversation while appearing on the radio in 2019. That moment obviously stuck with Jones. And now Jones has the massive opportunity of possibly bringing Belichick to Dallas.