Bill Simmons Thinks Celtics Need To Watch Out For Heat After Terry Rozier Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as the chief challengers in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics.

But after the Heat swung a trade Tuesday with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire Terry Rozier, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes Miami, which currently sits in sixth place in the East with a 24-19 record, has become an even greater threat to Boston.

“Any (Bill Simmons) Pod listener knows I’ve been terrified of Miami the most this whole time — not Philly, not Milwaukee, just Miami,” Simmons posted on the X platform.

The Heat reportedly sent 37-year-old Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Rozier. Rozier, who spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics, is averaging a career-best 23.2 points and 6.6 assists to go along with 3.9 rebounds per game.

Simmons sees Rozier as a great fit for the Heat as he can provide an offensive punch in the starting lineup alongside Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“Rozier is an absolute home run for them,” Simmons posted. “Celts still need a bench guard w/ size FYI.”

The Celtics and Heat have had their share of recent run-ins in the postseason. The two sides have squared off in the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four years, including last season when the eighth-seeded Heat took a 3-0 series lead before prevailing in Game 7 in Boston.

The Celtics at full strength should be able to handle the Heat, but Miami has always proven to be a worthwhile challenger to Boston despite having lesser talent.

The Heat weren’t the only East power to make a significant move Tuesday. The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin despite their 33-10 record and reportedly are eyeing Doc Rivers to take over as his replacement.