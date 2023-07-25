The Bruins entered the NHL offseason with uncertainty hovering over two veteran centers, and one of them made a decision about his future Tuesday.

Patrice Bergeron announced his NHL retirement after 19 seasons in Boston. Bergeron will hang up his skates as one of the best to ever put on a Black and Gold sweater, largely due to his six Frank J. Selke Trophy wins and the 2011 Stanley Cup title.

Another member of that championship team was David Krejci, who played alongside Bergeron for 15 seasons. The veteran pivot was among the Bruins players who were featured in a farewell video for Bergeron released a few hours after his announcement.

“Hey, Bergy. Congrats on your retirement. What a career,” Krejci said. “There’s way too many things to say, but I really appreciate you for being my friend for so many years. We’ve been through so many — we won together, we lost together. We grew up together. Hell of a career, obviously a Hall of Famer — no question about it. I’d like to congratulate you and your wife, Steph, your kids. I’m sure they’re gonna be so happy to have you around every single day. I’m very happy to call you my friend and I wish you nothing but the best. I love you, buddy.”

Also in the video was defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who promised to “take care” of everything Bergeron built and established within the Bruins organization across nearly two decades with the franchise.