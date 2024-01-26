Bruins’ Brad Marchand ‘Fortunate’ To Join Illustrious Group

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand moved into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list in Thursday’s victory, and he did it in style.

The B’s held a two-goal advantage over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre but found themselves fighting for two points as the Sens pushed things to overtime thanks to a late third-period goal. Marchand, as he’s been one to do this season, took matters into his own hands and ended things with a snipe off an odd-man rush.

It was the 396th goal of Marchand’s career, pushing him past Ray Bourque for fifth most in franchise history. It’s something the 35-year-old takes pride in, which he spoke about following the game.

“I try not to think too much about it, but it is special,” Marchand said postgame, per team-provided video. “I never thought that my career would come this far, and some of the things that have gone on would have happened. I’ve been extremely fortunate to be part of a group that’s had a lot of success.

“There’s been a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from. That starts with previous generations, the guys that built a culture here that you want to come in and be a part of. … It is something I am very proud of, but I just don’t get caught up in it because I feel like I’ve got a lot left.”

The Captain keeps climbing the ranks ©️ pic.twitter.com/blPQqY3Qfg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 26, 2024

Marchand isn’t far from climbing up higher on the list, sitting just seven goals from surpassing Rick Middleton for fourth place. He’ll likely surpass that this season, with Patrice Bergeron next up on the list.

It might not take him very long if he keeps on this pace.