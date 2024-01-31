Bruins Can Earn Huge Prizes In NHL’s All-Star Weekend Festivities

If you’re wondering how the NHL is enticing star players (like Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak) to skip their vacations for a weekend of All-Star festivities in Toronto, we now have an answer.

It’s money, of course!

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is not only taking place Saturday at Scotiabank Arena but there are days worth of events leading into it. The NHL All-Star Player Draft is making a return after eight years away, while the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase will take place for the first time. The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is also returning for another season, with the competitors duking it out for some pretty major prizes.

It’s unclear whether or not the league will be bringing back prizes for the draft, which used to see the final player picked to receive a new car and $20,000 to donate to his favorite charity. We do know that those vying for the skills crown (Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Mathew Barzal, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson) will also receive a $1 million prize with a victory.

It was also revealed by NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer that the goaltender with the most saves in the shootout will pocket $100,000, per Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. In that group? Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman.

Pastrnak, Swayman and head coach Jim Montgomery will represent the Bruins in Toronto. It’s a big week for those guys, especially if they’re looking to make some extra scratch — which could just end up paying for those vacations they’re missing.