Through 48 games this season, Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has recorded 18 points, which is a step down from previous seasons.

The difference is, while his point production doesn’t capture what his presence means on Boston’s blue line, his defensive play stands out to head coach Jim Montgomery.

“He’s just a really confident player,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “He’s a player that is always striving to get better. Always working on his individual game, and he’s always talking about the team game.”

Montgomery added: “He’s really important in the locker room and then you factor in how good of a hockey player he is. He’s a nucleus player for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

He has been a staple on the blue line in Boston since the Bruins acquired Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a package of draft picks, Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore prior to the trade deadline in 2022.

Lindholm has suited up in all 48 games for the Bruins this season, averaging 23:48 minutes of ice time.