BOSTON — The Bruins decidedly defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to end their two-game homestand on a high note at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Lightning may have scored the game’s first goal just 20 seconds into the opening period, but Boston recorded six goals against Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and another with the net empty for their biggest offensive output of the season.

“I really liked our third period. I thought we were smart,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the win. “We didn’t give up an odd man rush. We had numbers everywhere, and we kept hanging on to pucks in the offensive zone, making them defend so they didn’t have much energy to go the other way.”

The Bruins didn’t sit back and defend their 4-3 lead heading into the final period of the game, instead, the Black and Gold kept driving the offensive pace of the game and added an additional three goals in the 7-3 victory.

“I think we feel good about ourselves offensively right now,” Montgomery said. “I didn’t think being down one, nothing in the first minute. Especially being at home with our fans getting into it that was going to be an issue.”

The Lighting entered the contest with the NHL’s second-best power play, but the Bruins’ penalty kill didn’t allow a goal in four Tampa Bay opportunities.

“They got a couple of penalties which gave them power plays, which they’re dangerous,” Montgomery added. “I thought our penalty kill was excellent. We sacrificed really well.”

Matthew Poitras recorded two assists as he returned to the lineup after competing in the IIHF World Junior Championship. He skated 11:01 minutes of ice time over 16 shifts in the game.

“I thought he was really good,” Montgomery explained. “He looked fresh. He was making plays. I wish we could have got him out there (more). (Tampa Bay) only had 11 forwards dressed and they lost one, they were down to 10.

“You want to make sure that you put him in situations that he’s going to be able to have success. The third and fourth lines, unfortunately, got a little bit short-suited because that’s who I was matching them up against so they had to alternate. So, looking forward to the next game when they have four lines in Colorado, and we can play him a lot more.”

Here are more notes from Saturday night’s Bruins-Lightning game:

— Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk each extended their point streak to six games. They each lit the lamp in the third period to secure Boston’s win. The duo each have four goals and four assists in their last six games. With two assists in the Bruins’ win, Hampus Lindholm also extended his point streak for four games.

— In his 18th multi-point night, David Pastrnak recorded a goal and an assist in the win. The four-time All-Star has scored 19 goals and added 14 assists against the Lightning when Vasilevskiy is between the pipes.

— Boston improved to 24-8-6 overall, 10-3-2 against Atlantic Division opponents and 15-6-4 vs. the Eastern Conference.

— The Bruins head out on a four-game road trip starting Monday night when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop from Ball Arena is slated for 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.