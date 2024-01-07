BOSTON — The Boston Bruins finished their short two-game homestand with a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday night.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 24-8-6 on the season, while the Lightning fell to 19-17-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins continued their offensive output from their 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night to split the two-game homestand.

Boston scored two goals in each of the first two periods as they skated into the final period with a 4-3 lead.

Trent Frederic notched his third two-goal game of the season when he lit the lamp at 4:42 of the first period giving the Bruins the equalizer after the Lightning opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the game.

After Charlie McAvoy gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead, Frederic potted his second of the night just 1:49 into the middle frame extending Boston’s lead to 3-1.

David Pastrnak, Matthew Poitras and Hampus Lindholm all had multi-point nights for the Bruins. Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk all lit the lamp for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves to improve to 13-5-2 on the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Frederic had two goals in the game for his fifth multi-point game and third two-goal game of the season.

Shatty finds Freddy! #NHLBruins



📺: TBL 🆚 BOS live now on NESN

— NESN (@NESN) January 7, 2024

— Pastrnak had a highlight reel goal in the middle frame to put the Bruins up 4-2. The Bruins All-Star protected the puck from Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh before beating Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy with the wrist shot. It was Pastrnak’s 24th goal of the season. Pastrnak added an assist on Morgan Geekie’s goal in the third period for his 18th multi-point game of the season.

Saturday Night Pasta! 🍝 #NHLBruins



📺: TBL 🆚 BOS live now on NESN

— NESN (@NESN) January 7, 2024

— Poitras added two assists to his season total in his return to the lineup following the World Juniors tournament in Sweden. The Bruins rookie has 15 points in 28 games.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins head out on a four-game road trip starting Monday night when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop from Ball Arena is slated for 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.