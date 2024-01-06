Bruins Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Lightning Matchup

The Bruins made a roster move ahead of their matchup against the Tampa Lightning at TD Garden.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release the team recalled Jesper Boqvist and assigned Georgii Merkulov to Providence.

Boqvist played two games for Boston. The 25-year-old forward has 10 games and 13 assists for 23 points in 31 games with Providence this season. Boqvist signed with the Bruins last offseason after his stint with the New Jersey Devils.

Merkulov was called up last week after his hot scoring month in the AHL. He played four games with Boston and impressed the coaching staff while Matthew Poitras was with Canada for the IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old returned to practice this week, and Merkulov will get more playing time with the P-Bruins, where he has 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 31 games.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Saturday morning the lineup was in flux due to Poitras possibly returning to the mix and Mason Lohrei getting dental work done after taking a puck to the face during the Columbus Blue Jackets matchup. James van Riemsdyk also will not play Saturday and was ruled “day-to-day.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Lightning is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.