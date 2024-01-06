Could Celtics Target Warriors Player Who’s Disgruntled With Steve Kerr?

Jonathan Kuminga, a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, reportedly has grown frustrated with head coach Steve Kerr and his role on the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga has lost faith in Kerr and no longer believes the veteran head coach will help him reach his full potential, The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote Friday. Kuminga, who is under contract for two more seasons after Golden State picked up his option, feels like a viable trade candidate ahead of the league’s Feb. 8 deadline.

Enter the Boston Celtics.

Kuminga’s dissatisfaction with Kerr and the Warriors is a result of his playing time and being phased out of the team’s lineup in closing minutes. Boston’s star-studded lineup would make it challenging for Kuminga to see the floor in the most pivotal moments.

However, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters this week Boston could target wing depth ahead of the deadline. Kuminga, standing at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, would give Boston depth on the wing.

The 21-year-old also would fit into Boston’s $6.2 million traded player exception rooted from the Grant Williams deal. Kuminga has a $6 million base salary in 2023-24 and $7.6 base salary next season.

Should the Warriors try to deal Kuminga ahead of the deadline, the Green likely won’t be the only interested suitor. However, perhaps a haul of draft picks could prove to be enough for Stevens and the Celtics.