From debated choices on player decisions to the current absence of a general manager, the topic of personnel is a prominent conversation surrounding the New England Patriots.

How will new head coach Jerod Mayo factor into roster building in collaboration with the front office staff in place?

During his introductory press conference as the 15th head coach in team history, Mayo shared his intention to rely on football operations staff members for personnel decisions, rather than leading that area himself as Bill Belichick did before him.

“One thing with collaboration, also, there are experts,” Mayo told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “I believe in leaning on experts in their field. Now, will we always do what that expert advises us to do? No, absolutely not. But at the same time I’m going to go into this thing with no expectations, and I said this as a rookie, I wanted to be a sponge and learn as much as I can. We have a lot of people in this building that I can learn from in those regards.”

As the Patriots look to retool a roster in need of improvement after a 4-13 season, particularly on the offense, Mayo and company have an important offseason to build back to contention.

With Mayo officially at the helm, the Patriots enter an offseason with plenty of work to be done in Foxboro.