Will the Patriots employ a general manager in 2024? Or will they really forgo giving someone the title after the departure of Bill Belichick?

Those questions ultimately might be pointless, as all signs continue to point toward director of scouting Eliot Wolf assuming a more prominent role with the franchise.

“One team source believes the Pats will promote director of scouting Eliot Wolf to a more significant position of power,” Boston Sports Journals Mike Giardi reported Tuesday evening.

Giardi’s report arrived four days after NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry claimed both Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh would remain with the Patriots in “prominent” roles. Subsequent reporting suggested a front-office shakeup still could take place, but that Wolf and Groh would remain in their current jobs at least through the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Giardi left the door open for both executives to leave New England and join Belichick at his next destination.

“I did hear from two prominent league sources who believe Wolf and Matt Groh will eventually land wherever Belichick does,” Giardi wrote. “Admittedly, I had not considered that. Perhaps we’ll get a better sense of it in the coming days and weeks.”

The Patriots will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. Mayo and Robert Kraft could use the event to offer additional insight into the franchise’s front-office plans.