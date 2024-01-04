LOWELL, Mass. — The PWHL Boston franchise dropped the puck on its inaugural season at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. on Wednesday night.

Fans flocked to the stands to get a glimpse of the new franchise donned in their green hockey jerseys with the name Boston across the front and their heroes’ names on the back.

For Ellie Alves, 11, her hero Megan Keller not only plays defense for Boston but also has a special connection with the alternate captain.

“She taught me how to skate when I was younger,” Alves said. “It was a very cool moment when I found out she was going to be on the Boston team and I could go watch her.”

Gayle Troiani / NESN

Rosalie Huber from Littleton, Mass. plays defense for the East Coast Wizards and is simply excited to see professional hockey in her backyard.

“Girls can actually play professional,” the 11-year-old said. “There’s more room and opportunity for girls who play hockey that can play professionally.”

Huber has been playing hockey since she was five when her father Peter taught her to skate. While she doesn’t have a favorite player just yet, she plans to take everything in.

“I’m just going to keep my eyes on everyone,” she said.

It’s not just the girls that are excited to see women’s hockey at the Tsongas. Lowell resident Brian Sullivan remembers when both the Lowell Lock Monsters and Devils played at the arena before UMass Lowelll bought the arena and the River Hawks called it home.

“The only thing I think is missing with UMass Lowelll is a women’s hockey team,” Sullivan explained. “Everybody else in Hockey East has one and I always say, ‘Let’s play some women’s hockey at the arena.'”

Sullivan added: “When I found out about this, I knew this was even better. We have the pros. We have some of the top, if not the top players in the whole world playing here.”

Sullivan said he can’t wait to see the game grow across New England and see the arena filled up with PWHL Boston fans.