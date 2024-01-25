Many view New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick as the unquestioned greatest coach of all time.

But don’t count Skip Bayless in that group.

The FOX Sports media personality took a shot at Belichick during Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed,” calling him just a “glorified defensive coordinator” due to his lack of success without Tom Brady.

Bayless’ take certainly got a rise out of Belichick confidant and former Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi, who served as an assistant to New England’s coaching staff from 2014-16.

Story continues below advertisement

Lombardi snapped back at Bayless on the X platform, calling him out for the put down of Belichick.

“Clearly, Skip, with all due respect, you have no idea what went on in that building for 24 years. Zero,” Lombardi posted.

At least someone is coming to the defense of Belichick as Bayless’ questioning of the coach’s credentials rightfully got under the skin of Lombardi. Even though Brady played an obvious massive role in the Patriots winning six Super Bowls during Belichick’s tenure, Belichick deserves a great deal of credit for the sustained run of success, too.

Bayless’ shot wasn’t the only hit Belichick took Thursday. The Atlanta Falcons reportedly passed over him for their head coaching position and gave the job to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Story continues below advertisement

The move from the Falcons leaves Belichick with very few NFL head coaching opportunities for next season. Belichick is viewed as a “long shot” to fill the two remaining head coaching vacancies, which come with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

That might make Belichick sit out a year or even push him to do television. He could even debate Bayless. What a sight that would be.