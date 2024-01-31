With Tom Brady confirming he will be joining the FOX Broadcast team next season, Greg Olsen figures to be the odd man out.

“That’s the way it looks, from everything we’ve been told and that’s the way it’s been trending. We’ve been planning that for two years,” Olsen explained to The Athletic’s Joseph Person and Richard Deitsch. “We knew when we took the job that Brady was there whenever he was going to decide to come.”

Olsen added: “But the one thing I will say is I’m damn proud of what we did for two years. I don’t know any crew — from (Kevin) Burkhardt to Erin (Andrews) and Tom (Rinaldi) to our producer, our whole truck — I don’t know if anyone produces a better football game than we do.”

The former Carolina Panthers tight end said he appreciated Fox giving him his start in broadcasting, and while he plans to explore “the entire spectrum of opportunities,” it’s not unlikely he will remain at Fox as a second analyst for the network.

“Fox (decision-makers) were the ones that believed in me from the beginning,” Olsen said. “They gave me my first opportunities to do this when I was still playing back in 2017 on a bye week. No one was adamant about my future in this business as much as Fox was. I’ll forever be grateful for that.

“It’s hard to predict how all that plays out. But, my end goal is to call premiere games at the top of the ladder, and that pursuit won’t change regardless of what happens this next year with my current role.”

Since Fox has yet to announce its broadcasting crews for the upcoming season it’s unknown where Olsen and Brady will end up in the booth.