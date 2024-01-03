Lucas Giolito officially is a member of the Red Sox.

Boston on Wednesday afternoon announced it signed Giolito to a one-year free-agent contract with a player option for the 2025 Major League Baseball season. The transaction was finalized four days after the Red Sox created a void in their starting pitching rotation via a trade with the Atlanta Braves, who acquired Chris Sale in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and company needed to make a corresponding move in order to add Giolito to the club’s 40-man roster. The odd man out proved to be Mauricio Llovera, who was designated for assignment.

Llovera joined Boston in late July last season when he was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander went on to appear in 25 games (29 2/3 total innings) and posted a 5.46 ERA with the Red Sox after five appearances (5 1/3 innings) with the Giants earlier in the year. For his career, the 27-year-old Llovera carries a 5.80 ERA in the big leagues.

The Red Sox now carry six starting-caliber pitchers on their 40-man roster, with Giolito joining Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford.