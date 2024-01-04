Jack Jones’ brief Patriots tenure reached its breaking point during New England’s Germany game.

The second-year cornerback “blew up” on position coach Mike Pellegrino at halftime of the Patriots’ Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, according to a report Thursday from the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed.

Jones reportedly was angry that he did not start the game, which came one week after he missed curfew at the team hotel and was benched for part of New England’s home loss to the Washington Commanders. His displeasure was visible on the sideline, as he spent the entire first quarter seated on the Patriots bench with a hood over his head.

Jones, who wound up playing 10 snaps against Indy, was released the following day. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick was claimed off waivers by Las Vegas and quickly found success with the Raiders, returning interceptions for touchdowns in Weeks 15 and 16.

“I would say it wasn’t the best fit (with the Patriots),” Jones told reporters shortly after his arrival in Vegas. “I can’t really speak too much about it, just because I’m not on the coaching staff. I can’t call it. Just wasn’t the best fit, but I’m glad to be here.”

The Patriots will close out their 2023 season this Sunday against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Jones and the Raiders will host the Denver Broncos.