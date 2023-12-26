Jack Jones and the Raiders ruined Christmas for the Chiefs and their fans Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas successfully kept its NFL playoffs hopes alive in Week 16 by defeating division rival Kansas City 20-14 at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Raiders’ offense was putrid against the Chiefs, a pair of defensive touchdowns helped the Silver and Black score an upset victory.

One of those scores was by Jones, who picked off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and raced it 33 yards to the house. It proved to be the game-winning touchdown and marked Jones’ second pick-six in as many games. And after the Raiders dropped the Chiefs to 9-6, the second-year cornerback festively trolled the reigning Super Bowl champions by reimagining himself as The Grinch on Instagram.

However, Jones wasn’t too much of a Scrooge on Christmas Day. Many thought the 26-year-old faked out a young fan after his prance to pay dirt, but Jones eventually explained he was protecting the football after a different fan tried to swipe it away from him.

The Raiders will try to ride their momentum through Sunday’s road matchup with the 8-7 Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City, meanwhile, will try to bounce back in its New Year’s Eve home tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.