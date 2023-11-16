Jack Jones Explains Why Things Didn’t Work Out With Patriots

Jack Jones quickly went from potential Patriots stud to New England castaway.

Jones showed No. 1 cornerback potential across his first handful of games with the Patriots as a rookie last season. But a late-campaign injury kickstarted a downward spiral for the 2022 fourth-round pick, who received a team-issued suspension and was arrested on gun charges over the offseason.

Injury once again got in Jones’ way this season, but New England nonetheless gave the 25-year-old an opportunity to redeem himself. The experiment was unsuccessful, as the Patriots released Jones on Monday and quickly squashed the idea of bringing him back into the organization in any capacity.

Now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones on Wednesday was asked to describe his exit from Foxboro, Mass.

“I would say it wasn’t the best fit,” Jones told reporters, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I can’t really speak too much about it, just because I’m not on the coaching staff. I can’t call it. Just wasn’t the best fit, but I’m glad to be here.”

The fit in Las Vegas appears to be much better for Jones, at least on paper. Antonio Pierce worked with the second-year pro in both high school and college and gives off the vibe of a player’s coach, which Jones probably will respond to better than the drill sergeant that is Bill Belichick.

Jones is set to face a pair of tough tests if he’s activated by the Raiders right out of the gate. Las Vegas’ next two opponents — Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs — rank among the NFL’s best passing attacks.