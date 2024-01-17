The Patriots will officially usher in a new era of the franchise Wednesday afternoon.

New England is set to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the 15th head coach in the history of the organization. Mayo replaces longtime head coach Bill Belichick, who left New England last Thursday after 24 seasons at the helm in Foxboro, Mass.

Mayo, franchise owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft are slated to speak with the media Wednesday. The press conference can be streamed in the YouTube video above or via one of the platforms listed below.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 17 at noon ET
Live Streams: Patriots.com, Patriots socials

Jerod Mayo Intro Live Stream: Watch Patriots Press Conference Online

