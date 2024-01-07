The Detroit Lions had little to play for in Week 18, needing both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys to lose in order to jump up the NFC playoff standings.

However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell still started his key contributors against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday. And it’s safe to say Campbell could look back on his decision with regret depending on the injury diagnosis of star tight end Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta, who broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end Sunday, existed Detroit’s game in the second quarter. LaPorta suffered a knee injury and was carted to the locker room with 1:50 left in the first half.

Lions TE Sam LaPorta was slow to get up after the previous play. He was able to walk off the field on his own strength. pic.twitter.com/sUxMJ2gBa7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

LaPorta initially was deemed questionable to return before being ruled out at the start of the second half. He registered five catches for 29 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings before he was injured. LaPorta’s first-quarter score was his 10th receiving touchdown of the season, which tied an NFL record by a rookie tight end.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2023 second-rounder concluded his first regular-season campaign with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

If either the Cowboys or Eagles earn a win in Week 18, the Lions will claim the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. Whether LaPorta is on the field for that postseason contest, though, is to be determined.