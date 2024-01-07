FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots decided to honor Matthew Slater on Sunday, rocking sweatshirts during pregame warmups that said “The Patriot” on the front and “CAPTAIN” on the back above the veteran’s No. 18.

Slater isn’t one for self-promotion, though.

The 38-year-old, who many believe will play in his final game Sunday, instead decided to wear a t-shirt representing his most high-profile former teammate in New England: Tom Brady.

Slater and Brady took the field together more than 170 times over the course of 11 seasons. Even though the former was listed as a wide receiver throughout that entire run, they only connected one time for a 46-yard gain.

They also won three Super Bowls together, so who cares about catches?

The sweatshirts, which nearly every member of the Patriots wore during warm-ups, also read “Son, Father, Husband, Teammate, 10 Time Pro Bowl Selection, 3 Time Super Bowl Champion, 13 Time Captain, 5 Time All-Pro.”

New England reportedly honored Slater throughout the week, playing his favorite music during practice at Gillette Stadium. It would only be right that Bill Belichick and company scheme something up to allow the veteran one more shot at getting the ball in his hands.