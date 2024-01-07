FOXBORO, Mass. — Need more proof that Sunday’s game likely will be the last of Matthew Slater’s Patriots career? Look no further than New England’s pregame attire.

Most Patriots sported commemorative Slater hoodies Sunday during warmups. The sweatshirts had the words “The Patriot” on the front and “CAPTAIN” on the back above Slater’s No. 18.

Multiple players and coaches are wearing commemorative Matthew Slater hoodies in warmups. Says “The Patriot” on the front and “Captain” on the back with Slater’s No. 18. pic.twitter.com/bbMJdMdw3X — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 7, 2024

Slater, meanwhile, warmed up in a Tom Brady T-shirt. The longtime special teams captain said he recently spoke with Brady to pick his brain about retirement.

Slater has played his entire 16-year NFL career in New England and has been a Patriots captain since 2011. The 38-year-old would not confirm whether he plans to retire after Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets, but he said he was bracing for an “emotional” afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

“The one thing I’ll say is that I feel very appreciated by the people in the building,” Slater said Thursday. “I’m certainly just thankful for how everyone has treated me this week and the thanks that they’ve expressed and the things like that. I’m sure it will be emotional Sunday for obvious reasons.

“But my job is to focus on playing football, and I’ve always tried to do my job, so that’s not going to change on Sunday.”

Teammates and coaches spent the last few weeks raving about Slater, who serves as the heartbeat of New England’s locker room. Head coach Bill Belichick said he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One report suggested the Patriots might have a trick play planned for Slater’s swan song. We’ll see if they find a way to get the ball in his hands before the expected conclusion of his storied career.