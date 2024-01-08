A new king of college football will be crowned Monday evening in Houston.

No. 1-ranked Michigan and No. 2 Washington are set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at NRG Stadium. The Wolverines clawed their way to the title game by beating Alabama in overtime on New Year’s Day, the same day the Huskies scored an upset victory over Texas.

Michigan is in search of the program’s 12th national championship and first since 1997. Washington, meanwhile, will try to hoist the first title in the university’s history.

Here’s how you can watch the CFP National Championship Game:

When: Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN