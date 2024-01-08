A new king of college football will be crowned Monday evening in Houston.

No. 1-ranked Michigan and No. 2 Washington are set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at NRG Stadium. The Wolverines clawed their way to the title game by beating Alabama in overtime on New Year’s Day, the same day the Huskies scored an upset victory over Texas.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 1/8, 2:30pm
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
-147
Mon 1/15, 8:00 PM
PHI -2.5 O/U 45
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
+123

Michigan is in search of the program’s 12th national championship and first since 1997. Washington, meanwhile, will try to hoist the first title in the university’s history.

Here’s how you can watch the CFP National Championship Game:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More football:

Jameis Winston Had Extremely On-Brand Breakdown Of Saints’ Controversy

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network