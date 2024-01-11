Milt Schmidt Simply Unequivocal Choice For Bruins All-Centennial Team

In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 9 p.m. ET as we honor Milt Schmidt.

If there was ever a player who deserved the title of “Mr. Bruin,” it was Milt Schmidt. He simply was one of the greatest icons in Boston Bruins franchise history. That’s why he was selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Schmidt’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Schmidt began his 16-year career in the mid-1930s and quickly emerged as one of the game’s best two-way centers. Garnered as a skilled stick handler and playmaker, Schmidt formed the famous “Kraut Line” with childhood friends Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer. He captured the scoring title in 1940 and led the Bruins to two Stanley Cup titles in three seasons (1939, 1941).

The “Kraut Line” made NHL history in the 1939-1940 season when they finished first, second and third in the league’s scoring race. It was the only time three players from the same team comprised the top three NHL scorers in one season.

In 776 games, Schmidt recorded 229 goals and 346 assists for 575 points, winning the Hart Trophy at the conclusion of the 1950-51 season.

Fans won’t find Schmidt on any of the Bruins’ all-time history lists because the former captain, coach and general manager missed four prime years of his career when he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942. Along with the two Stanley Cups he won as a player, Schmidt would win two more while serving as the Bruins general manager in 1970 and 1972.

As general manager, Schmidt pulled off one of the greatest trades in franchise history by acquiring Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge and Fred Standfield from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Pit Martin, Gilles Marotte and Jack Norris.

Schmidt was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961, and his No. 15 was retired by the Bruins on March 13, 1980.

Schmidt joins Esposito, Johnny Bucyk, Cam Neely, Terry O’Reilly, Rick Middleton, Wayne Cashman, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand to complete the 12 forwards named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.