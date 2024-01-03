MLB Rumors: ‘Perfect Spot’ For Ex-Red Sox J.D. Martinez In NL

After a dissapointing postseason finish with the Los Angeles Dodgers, veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez sits up for grabs as a free agent with plenty of teams in need of a power bat in their respective lineups.

Martinez, 36, while at the tail end of his 13-year big league career, still has plenty to offer, fresh off hitting .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs amid a 113-game All-Star campaign with the Dodgers. But after Los Angeles flexed its pockets in committing over a billion in signing Shoehei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Martinez is left the odd man out with his designated hitting services no longer needed by the Dodgers.

So, where should Martinez go next? Former MLB general manager Dan Duquette believes the “perfect” landing spot would be with the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I think it’s a perfect fit,” Duquette told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. “They know him. Obviously, the front office has had him before, Mike Hazen, that group, Torey (Lovullo) had him as well. To me, that’s the best fit if they’re willing to give him two years there.”

Duquette added: “I think that’s a really good position for him.”

"It's a perfect spot… They already know him." @JimDuquetteGM on a potential reunion for J.D. Martinez and the #Dbacks



🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/EJmYE10Jbw — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 2, 2024

Martinez isn’t unfamiliar with Arizona, having spent 62 games with the Diamondbacks during the 2017 season — right before signing with the Boston Red Sox in free agency the following offseason.

In terms of offense, Arizona wasn’t among the best of the best in Major League Baseball. Last season, the Diamondbacks ranked 22nd in home runs (166), 17th in slugging percentage (.408) and 15th in doubles (274).

Needless to say, Martinez should fit right in — for a number of reasons.