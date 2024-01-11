The sports rivalry between Boston and New York stops for nobody.

Not even Bill Belichick, and not even on Belichick’s final day with the New England Patriots.

With news of the team parting ways with the legendary head coach, NBC New York took the chance to take a final jab at Belichick on his way out the door.

“Bill Belichick, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, expected to part ways with the Patriots later today, reports say, as 24-year tenure ends with regular season loss to the Jets,” the outlet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#BREAKING: Bill Belichick, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, expected to part ways with Patriots later today, reports say, as 24-year tenure ends with regular season loss to Jets https://t.co/dgNyNYBEWu — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 11, 2024

While Belichick will certainly be remembered for winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, that caption is factually correct. The Giants defeated Belichick’s Patriots in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. And the Jets were indeed the final team to beat Belichick during his New England tenure.

New York can have the small victory of “ending” Belichick’s tenure 24 years after he ditched the Jets to build a dynasty with the Patriots.