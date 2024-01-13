New England Native Cooper Flagg Shines At HoopHall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — At the 2024 Spalding HoopHall Classic, Montverde Academy got the chance to travel north from Florida to showcase its talents, particularly with a homecoming for forward Cooper Flagg.

After growing up in Newport, Maine, the 17-year-old got to take the court in New England with his Montverde squad that includes his brother, Ace.

With an energized crowd locked in to see the top player in the class of 2024, the Duke commit made an early impact and showed why the hype surrounds him at a high level.

A sea of cameras as Cooper Flagg is introduced for Montverde. #HHClassic pic.twitter.com/7rlAztnhrm — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) January 13, 2024

Halftime:

Montverde- 34

Oak Hill- 24



Cooper Flagg showing his star power with some thunderous dunks.



Ends the first half with 20/6/2. #HHClassic pic.twitter.com/lYECdnTV3g — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) January 13, 2024

He thrilled the crowd with thunderous dunks. He cleaned up around the basket with offensive rebounds. He moved well defensively and showed abilities as a passer to set up teammates when he drew attention from the opposing defense. With his performance at Blake Arena, it’s easy to see the well-rounded abilities that have elevated Flagg’s play into the national spotlight.

An all-around performance from Flagg helped Florida’s Montverde Academy Eagles earn a 80-50 win over Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy on Friday night.

Flagg finished the night with 25 points, six assists, and nine rebounds plus a pair of steals and five blocks

As Flagg’s stock rises through the basketball world, his New England roots remain strong.