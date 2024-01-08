NFL Playoffs: NFC Seeds Official After Packers Beat Bears

The Green Bay Packers punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs with a Week 18 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Green Bay’s win helped the Packers edge the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints for the final playoff spot.

Here’s how the NFC playoff standings concluded after Week 18:

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

3. Detroit Lions (12-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

7. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

First-round matchups include:

— Packers at Cowboys

— Rams at Lions

— Eagles at Buccaneers

*Schedule is expected to be announced after “Sunday Night Football”

The Cowboys won the NFC East with their Week 18 victory over the Washington Commanders. With the result, Dallas earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC and the potential to host two home games.

The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings in their regular-season finale, but Dallas’ win prevented Detroit from jumping to the second seed.

The Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers to claim the NFC South.

The Eagles lost to the New York Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia entered the contest needing a win and Cowboys loss to claim the NFC East. The Eagles started their key contributors in hopes of earning a win, but now enter the postseason having lost five of their last six regular-season games.

Behind backup quarterback Carson Wentz, the Rams defeated the shorthanded 49ers, who didn’t play Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and others. LA’s victory helped them stay the No. 6 seed rather than drop to No. 7 behind the Packers.

With the New Orleans Saints defeating the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers would have missed the playoffs without a Week 18 victory. Jordan Love and company, however, earned a third straight victory to advance to the playoffs.