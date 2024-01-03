FOXBORO, Mass. — With no playoff considerations at stake, will the Patriots use their season finale as a scouting opportunity of sorts? A chance to evaluate some of their younger or lesser-used players as they begin preparations for 2024?

Don’t count on it.

Head coach Bill Belichick said New England will handle Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium like any other game.

“We’re going to get ready to play the guys who deserve to play against the Jets,” Belichick said Wednesday. “I think they all want to play, and we’ll play them.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s no surprise. The Patriots did the same in their last meaningless season closer three years ago, continuing to start quarterback Cam Newton over calls to give then-backup Jarrett Stidham a look.

Expect to see a good number of less experienced Patriots on the field Sunday regardless, though. Injuries have rocked their roster on both sides of the ball. New England’s list of players on injured reserve includes Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez, Kendrick Bourne, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cole Strange, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marcus Jones, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson and Daniel Ekuale.

New England also was without safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (healthy scratch) in last week’s road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver DeVante Parker left that game with a ribs injury and did not return.

Belichick said the Patriots would hold a shorter Wednesday practice for the second consecutive week because they had “a few guys banged up here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rookies like Keion White, Marte Mapu, Alex Austin and Jake Andrews saw increased opportunities in recent weeks, with Andrews playing the first offensive snaps of his young career against Buffalo.

Despite their injuries, the 4-13 Patriots were pegged as 2.5-point favorites over the 6-10 Jets as of Wednesday morning. A loss would bolster their case for a top-two draft pick, but Belichick surely will be motivated to win what could be his final game with the franchise.