Patriots Legend Endorses Star Wide Receiver For New England Draft Pick

The New England Patriots have a number of directions they could go with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Will they find their quarterback of the future with Southern California’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels?

The Patriots could also take a generational skill player to shape their offense, which would please one of their Super Bowl heroes.

Former Patriots running back James White believes that New England should select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the high draft pick.

"I just think Marvin Harrison Jr., he's just a for-sure lock at being an NFL success at the wide receiver position"



'Patriots GM' @SweetFeet_White has made his pick at #3 overall 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Elmc7KHnF — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 27, 2024

“I like Marvin Harrison Jr.,” White told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry and Marc Bertrand. “… He’s fluid, smooth, big, fast. He can make contested catches and run after catch. He can do everything.”

While the top quarterbacks are talented, Harrison Jr. would bring a totally different element to the Patriots offense. The Ohio State pass-catcher posted back-to-back seasons of 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. As the son of a Hall of Famer receiver Marvin Harrison, the 21-year-old is a special talent that would be an outside target that the Patriots have not had in over 10 years.

With the support of Patriots legends, Harrison Jr. would be quite the story after his father caught passes from Peyton Manning at the peak of New England’s rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Patriots decide not to select the generational receiver and, instead, take a quarterback, White believes Maye is a “very special football player” whose playmaking ability and big frame would greatly benefit New England.

Whether it’s Harrison Jr. or a quarterback from the top trio, the Patriots can make a substantial addition to their offense with their highest pick in 30 years.