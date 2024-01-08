FOXBORO, Mass. — Playing for Bill Belichick hasn’t worked out for Mac Jones, to put it mildly.

But does the Patriots quarterback still believe he can succeed with Belichick as his head coach?

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 1/8, 2:53pm
Cleveland Browns
CLE
-146
Sat 1/13, 4:30 PM
CLE -2.5 O/U 43.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Houston Texans
HOU
+123

Jones was asked that question Monday morning during his first media availability since being benched in Week 12. Jones, obviously aware of the speculation surrounding Belichick’s job status, basically punted on the question.

Instead, he brought up Tom Brady and the glory years of the Patriots dynasty.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know, growing up, watching the Patriots and being a big fan of the Patriots, I feel like him and Tom had a lot of success,” Jones said. “And that was something that I really noticed when I was little. And I have a lot of success for what they did, and how him and Tom won six Super Bowls. Very impressive run. … We’ll see what the future holds.”

So, what does any of that mean? Your guess is as good as ours.

Maybe Jones was trying to say he still has hope for somehow replicating what Belichick and Brady accomplished together. Maybe he was endorsing Belichick amid the hot-seat rumors. Maybe it was a combination of the two or something.

Story continues below advertisement

Either way, it was an interesting quote from a player who specializes in burying meaning within seemingly innocuous non-answers.

More Football:

What Rob Gronkowski Believes Bill Belichick ‘Definitely’ Wants For Future

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images