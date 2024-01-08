There are more questions being asked than answers being given inside the confines of Gillette Stadium.

The fate of longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is far and away the biggest question, of course. But the impending decision on Belichick has a trickle-down effect on the entire organization, especially his assistants.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on Monday shed light on how those staffers are feeling and how they’re going about their own business. Giardi’s sentiments indicate Gillette Stadium currently is a weird place to be.

“I can’t stress enough how in the dark staffers feel in Foxborough right now,” Giardi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They’re operating as they would under normal circumstances, but have a cloud of uncertainty hanging over their heads.

“A number of coaches are in the final year of their contracts, so between that and Belichick’s situation, don’t know if they should be shipping off resumes and getting boxes to clean out offices or if it’s time to hunker down for one last chance to fix this.”

While speaking with reporters during his end-of-season press conference Monday morning, Belichick confirmed he is under contract and put the ball in Robert Kraft’s court. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach essentially said he will continue to serve as the team’s coach until he is asked not to. Belichick said he would meet with Kraft as he always does, but did not provide many details about when that meeting (or meetings) will conclude.

It seems Patriots staffers will have to wait to see what the future of Belichick holds, similar to those outside the building.