Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in talking with reporters about his future in New England in the lead-up to the Patriots’ season finale.

The head coach apparently maintained the same approach when he spoke with players behind closed doors.

Everyone and their mother knew Sunday might have marked the end of Belichick’s Patriots tenure, which dates all the way back to 2000. Nonetheless, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer focused on his players and what they needed to do against the New York Jets when the team met Saturday night, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

New England ended up laying an egg at Gillette Stadium, where New York notched a 17-3 win to end its long-running losing streak against its division rival. And even after the book was closed on the season, Belichick still did not want to speak about his future with players. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Belichick “kept it simple” during Monday morning’s team meeting and “made no mention” of what might be next for him.

Belichick wasn’t completely tight-lipped about his future Monday, though. Speaking with the media, the 71-year-old noted how he’s still under contract with the Patriots and revealed he would be willing to give up general manager duties to stay put in Foxboro, Mass.

So, the ball now is in Robert Kraft’s court. Does the longtime Patriots owner have the guts to cut ties with the greatest coach in NFL history, who all but surely will take a head coaching job elsewhere if he’s axed in New England?

Time will tell.