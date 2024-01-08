Arthur Smith was fired by the Falcons on Sunday night after Atlanta concluded its third straight losing season. And the Falcons apparently are already getting started on their next coaching search.

The Falcons are “interested” in longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, as reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Monday. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Belichick has been linked to Atlanta in his conversations with league sources.

Belichick, as Russini noted, remains the head coach of the Patriots. Belichick on Monday morning confirmed he is under contract. However, if the Patriots and Belichick part ways, as many believe they could, Atlanta figures to be among the suitors vying for the 71-year-old.

Russini’s report comes after CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported last week she was hearing from NFC South teams interested in Belichick. The Falcons are among the four NFC South teams along with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers also have an opening at head coach and general manager.

Smith went 21-30 in three seasons with the Falcons.