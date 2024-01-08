Arthur Smith was fired by the Falcons on Sunday night after Atlanta concluded its third straight losing season. And the Falcons apparently are already getting started on their next coaching search.

The Falcons are “interested” in longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, as reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Monday. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Belichick has been linked to Atlanta in his conversations with league sources.

more nfl

Bill Belichick Open To Giving Up GM Duties To Stay With Patriots

by Zack Cox 3 Min Read

Mac Jones Made This Surprise Change After Patriots Benching

by Zack Cox 3 Min Read

Is Mac Jones Hoping To Be Traded After Rough Patriots Season?

by Zack Cox 4 Min Read

Belichick, as Russini noted, remains the head coach of the Patriots. Belichick on Monday morning confirmed he is under contract. However, if the Patriots and Belichick part ways, as many believe they could, Atlanta figures to be among the suitors vying for the 71-year-old.

Russini’s report comes after CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported last week she was hearing from NFC South teams interested in Belichick. The Falcons are among the four NFC South teams along with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers also have an opening at head coach and general manager.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith went 21-30 in three seasons with the Falcons.

More NFL:

Bill Belichick Puts Ball In Robert Kraft’s Court Amid Job Speculation

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images