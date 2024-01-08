Rumors have swirled for weeks about Mike Vrabel potentially replacing Bill Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach.

Vrabel would be on board with that plan, according to a report Monday from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

“As the Titans weigh HC Mike Vrabel’s future this week, he’s interested in the idea of returning to the Patriots, should New England part ways with Bill Belichick,” Schultz wrote on the X platform.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 1/8, 10:47am
Cleveland Browns
CLE
-144
Sat 1/13, 4:30 PM
CLE -2.5 O/U 43.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Houston Texans
HOU
+121

Such a move would require some complex maneuvering, as Belichick and Vrabel both remain under contract with their respective teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick mentioned his own contract status — an out-of-character comment for New England’s head coach — Monday morning during his end-of-season video conference. He later indicated he would be open to relinquishing personnel control in order to stay with the Patriots, seemingly placing the onus on team owner Robert Kraft to decide whether to retain Belichick or fire him.

If Kraft chooses the latter, Vrabel would be a natural fit given his strong ties to and affinity for the Patriots organization. The former New England linebacker was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in October and watched the next day’s game from Kraft’s luxury box at Gillette Stadium, telling fans at halftime “not to take this organization for granted.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

“I’ve been a lot of places,” the three-time Super Bowl winner said. “This is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, great coaching. Enjoy it. It’s not like this everywhere.”

more patriots

Bill Belichick Puts Ball In Robert Kraft’s Court Amid Job Speculation

by Dakota Randall 4 Min Read

Does This Mike Vrabel Report Keep Door Open For Patriots?

by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 Min Read

Is Mac Jones Hoping To Be Traded After Rough Patriots Season?

by Zack Cox 4 Min Read

Prying Vrabel from Tennessee likely would require a trade, however. His contract reportedly runs through the 2025 season with a team option for 2026. The Titans are coming off back-to-back sub-.500 seasons under Vrabel, the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2021, and have not won a playoff game since 2019, when they made a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game.

Story continues below advertisement

Current Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also is viewed as a leading candidate to replace Belichick if the latter exits this offseason, though some reports have questioned the 37-year-old’s readiness for a head-coaching position.

The Patriots closed out a 4-13 season on Sunday with a home loss to the New York Jets.

More:

These Two Mike Vrabel-Titans Reports Might Excite Patriots Fans

About the Author

Zack Cox

Patriots beat reporter for NESN.com

Co-host of the NESN Patriots Podcast. Former Celtics and Bruins beat reporter. UNH product. Rugby guy.

More From Zack

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images