Patriots Rumors: Dan Campbell-Disciple Latest Offensive Coordinator Interview

The Patriots’ list of offensive coordinator candidates continues to grow, with a Dan Campbell-disciple being added Friday.

It’s not the one you might think, however.

New England plans to interview Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their opening, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Engstrand’s name reportedly has become popular around the league thanks to Detroit’s offensive success in recent seasons.

Engstrand, under Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, has helped lead one of the most successful units in the NFL over the past four seasons. He’s primarily worked with tight ends, but was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2023. The 41-year-old got his start in coaching with Jim Harbaugh at San Diego.

Story continues below advertisement

He eventually moved to work with Harbaugh at Michigan before spending one season as offensive coordinator of the XFL’s DC Defenders. He joined the Lions in 2021.

It was also reported Friday that Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson interviewed this week. They, along with Engstrand, joined Nick Caley, Zac Robinson, Dan Pitcher and Shane Waldron as candidates who have interviewed.

Pitcher and Waldron have each taken jobs since interviewing.

The Patriots are Rooney Rule compliant, meaning they conceivably hire someone at any time.