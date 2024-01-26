As head-coaching openings continue to fill, it’s becoming a growing possibility that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be with an NFL team in 2024.

The Falcons were the only known team to express interest in Belichick and reportedly interviewed the 71-year-old twice. Arthur Blank also had a private meeting with the Super Bowl champion coach, but Atlanta on Thursday named Raheem Morris as head coach instead.

Blank reportedly wanted Belichick as head coach, but there was internal “pushback” on the idea from the front office and the coaching staff considering it was likely the former Patriots head coach would bring in his former associates to help establish the culture he wants to build at a franchise.

Still, the lack of reported interviews perplexed the NFL world, including many of Belichick’s former players. Adam Vinatieri on Wednesday stopped by “Up & Adams” where he also was confused about Belichick’s open job status.

“It bewilders me to be honest with you,” Vinatieri told Kay Adams and Rob Gronkowski. “I really thought when they made that decision, he would have four, five teams that would be a good fit. The ones that I thought potentially could have been a good fit for him, they’re not there or they went in a different direction. It’s interesting, to say the least. But even if he decides on the Atlanta job or if there’s not an opportunity for this year, I don’t think he’ll sit very long. I think the opportunities will come for him. Like I said, I personally haven’t talked to him about his plans, but I’m pretty sure he still wants to get that record.”

Rob Gronkowski admitted a season away from the NFL did great for him and believes Belichick could benefit from the same. The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks reportedly aren’t expected to be interested in Belichick, so it’s a real possibility 2025 might be when he makes his return to the sideline.