You can add two names to the list of Patriots offensive coordinator candidates.

New England recently interviewed Thomas Brown and Jerrod Johnson for its offensive coordinator vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Friday, citing sources. Brown spent last season with the Carolina Panthers as their offensive coordinator, whereas Johnson served as the Houston Texans’ quarterbacks coach.

Thomas Brown, who remains under contract with the Panthers as their OC, interviewed recently for the Patriots OC job, per source. He also interviewed for the Steelers OC job, as previously reported. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 26, 2024

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson is interviewing today with the Steelers for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. Johnson has already interviewed with the Browns, Saints, Patriots and Eagles for their OC jobs. His work with Stroud has been noticed leaguewide. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 26, 2024

The Patriots previously interviewed four candidates: Nick Caley, Zac Robinson, Dan Pitcher and Shane Waldron.

Caley and Robinson reportedly could follow Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, while Pitcher and Waldron took offensive coordinator jobs with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Perhaps Brown and Johnson are serious candidates for the job. However, it’s worth noting that these kinds of under-the-radar interviews often result in the candidates getting hired for different, position-specific roles.

For example, the Patriots interviewed Adrian Klemm last offseason for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but he eventually was hired to coach the offensive line.

Furthermore, a recent report indicates Josh McDaniels would be the favorite to land New England’s offensive coordinator job if Bill Belichick doesn’t fill a head coaching vacancy. And with Belichick’s options dwindling, it’s looking more and more like a McDaniels-Patriots reunion is a realistic possibility.