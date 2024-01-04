Adrian Klemm reportedly will be one-and-done with the Patriots.

New England isn’t expected to bring back the offensive line coach next season, according to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. The news was included in a wide-ranging report about the multi-layered dysfunction that’s undermined the 2023 Patriots.

“Contracts for several starters and assistant coaches will expire in the coming months,” Kyed and Callahan wrote. “Multiple league sources do not expect Klemm to return, though his deal extends past this season, as does (offensive coordinator Bill) O’Brien’s.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/4, 9:47am
New York Jets
NYJ
+108
Sun 1/7, 1:00 PM
NE -1.5 O/U 34
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
-128

Klemm, Bill Belichick’s first draft pick as head coach in New England, was hired last offseason with hopes of fixing an O-line that struggled mightily in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

But middling talent and injury issues yielded similar results, and Klemm at one point reportedly loudly accosted director of player personnel Matt Groh. Klemm took a leave of absence in early November due to undisclosed health issues and hasn’t been seen since.

His hiring obviously didn’t work for either side. Now, the Patriots must start over again.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Why This Patriots Free Agent’s Decision Could Hinge On Jerod Mayo

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Zack Cox/NESN