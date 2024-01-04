Adrian Klemm reportedly will be one-and-done with the Patriots.

New England isn’t expected to bring back the offensive line coach next season, according to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. The news was included in a wide-ranging report about the multi-layered dysfunction that’s undermined the 2023 Patriots.

“Contracts for several starters and assistant coaches will expire in the coming months,” Kyed and Callahan wrote. “Multiple league sources do not expect Klemm to return, though his deal extends past this season, as does (offensive coordinator Bill) O’Brien’s.”

Klemm, Bill Belichick’s first draft pick as head coach in New England, was hired last offseason with hopes of fixing an O-line that struggled mightily in 2023.

But middling talent and injury issues yielded similar results, and Klemm at one point reportedly loudly accosted director of player personnel Matt Groh. Klemm took a leave of absence in early November due to undisclosed health issues and hasn’t been seen since.

His hiring obviously didn’t work for either side. Now, the Patriots must start over again.