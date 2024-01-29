The Patriots didn’t even conduct a head coaching search after parting with Bill Belichick. And, as of Monday morning, their searches for new coordinators on defense and special teams weren’t exhaustive, either.

But the offensive coordinator search is a much different story.

New England recently requested interviews with Scott Turner and Klint Kubiak, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Turner is the passing game coordinator for the Raiders, whereas Kubiak is a passing game specialist for the San Francisco 49ers.

That brings the list of reported interviews/planned interviews up to 11. The numbers for the defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator searches were five and three, respectively.

Here’s the updated list, along with each candidate’s most recent NFL job:

— Scott Turner (Las Vegas Raiders)

— Klint Kubiak (San Francisco 49ers)

— Nick Caley (Los Angeles Rams)

— Zac Robinson (Los Angeles Rams; hired by Atlanta Falcons)

— Dan Pitcher (Cincinnati Bengals; hired by Bengals)

— Shane Waldron (Seattle Seahawks; hired by Bears)

— Jerrod Johnson (Houston Texans)

— Thomas Brown (Carolina Panthers)

— Tanner Engstrand (Detroit Lions)

— Brian Fleury (San Francisco 49ers)

— Luke Getsy (Chicago Bears)

Multiple reports indicate Caley is the favorite to land the offensive coordinator job. Caley coached for the Patriots in various roles from 2015 through 2022 before serving as the Los Angeles Rams’ tight ends coach last season.

In-house candidate DeMarcus Covington reportedly will be promoted to defensive coordinator. He coached outside linebackers in 2019 and defensive line from 2020 through 2023.

There currently aren’t any reported favorites for the special teams coordinator job. Assistant Joe Houston reportedly will leave the Patriots to join the University of Florida. The futures of Joe Judge and Cam Achord remain unknown, although it would be a surprise if either returns.

Follow NESN.com for additional Patriots coaching updates as they become available.