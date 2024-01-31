Patriots Rumors: Offensive Coordinator Target Stays With Texans

As the New England Patriots continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, one potential candidate will not be leaving his current spot.

After interviewing with the Patriots, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson will stay with the Houston Texans, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Johnson was one of more than 10 interviewees for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator opening, which would have been an intriguing option for New England.

The 35-year-old worked well this season with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who burst onto the scene as a prime Rookie of the Year candidate. Stroud racked up 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In working with Johnson, the Ohio State product helped boost the Texans to a division title and a playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card round.

In several ways, the Texans provide a blueprint for how the Patriots look to surge under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Based off of that success, however, Johnson will stay on board with talented head coach DeMeco Ryans.

With a new defensive coordinator locked in, the Patriots look to fill the spot on the other side of the ball in effort to fill out their coaching staff in the near future.