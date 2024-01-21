Patriots Star Gives Major Compliment To Packers QB Jordan Love

Even though the Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an end Saturday night with a 24-21 divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Love continued to impress.

Despite throwing a pick in the final seconds of regulation, the young quarterback turned in another strong showing in just his second career playoff game. Love made a handful of stellar throws and finished completing 21-of-34 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Love’s performance caught the eye of Patriots star edge rusher Matthew Judon, who handed out a major compliment to Love by comparing him to a four-time NFL MVP.

“Green Bay in good hands. This AR12 jr,” Judon posted on the X platform.

Judon obviously was referencing Aaron Rodgers, who called Green Bay home for 18 seasons before being traded to the New York Jets last offseason. The Patriots didn’t play the Packers this season, but Judon got a chance to see Love up close this summer when the Patriots and Packers held joint practices before facing off in a preseason contest.

Love, who the Packers selected 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, seemed to learn a thing or two from sitting behind Rodgers for two seasons. He threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the regular season.

Headlined by the 25-year-old Love, the Packers fielded the youngest team in the NFL this season and if the playoffs are any indication, the future looks bright for both Love and Green Bay.