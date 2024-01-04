PWHL Boston Reflects On Making History, Memories In Season Opener

LOWELL, Mass. — The PWHL Boston franchise may have come out on the losing end in its season opener at the Tsongas Center, but there were only smiles and joy resonating from the skaters after the game.

“It’s amazing,” Boston forward Theresa Schafzahl told reporters after the game. “It was special today. The crowd … it’s a historic moment. It’s the first game we were ever going to play, and it just felt unreal.”

Schafzahl not only skated in her first professional game following the conclusion of her collegiate career with the University of Vermont — she made history by being the first Boston player to score a goal in the PWHL’s inaugural season, even if she couldn’t quite remember it.

“Honestly, I kind of blacked out a little bit so I don’t remember it that well,” Schafzahl admitted she watched the replay on video after the game. “I think (Jamie Lee Rattray) just shot it and the puck went up in the air so I was just looking for anything. I gloved it down and was trying to get my stick on it as soon as possible.”

The goal was one of two that made it past Minnesota goalie Nicole Hensley in the game. Boston captain Hilary Knight has competed with Hensley on the National level with Team USA, so Knight knew facing her would be a challenge.

“She’s one of the best goalies in the world,” Knight said after the game. “You knew it was going to be tough because she’s so good between the pipes and really good in the paint. She’s one of the best for a reason and made our job a lot harder.”

Considered one of the best female hockey players of all time, Knight cherished every moment of the night, including her introduction to the 4,012 fans on hand.

“It feels magical, surreal at the same time,” Knight said. “… It’s a fantastic time to have it professionally. To be a part of the first few shifts, you can’t really put it into words. It’s so well overdue and so exciting for where it’s going to go.”

Knight added: “It makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck. Gives you chills. It’s really a surreal moment to actually have the hometown fans … to be a part of the Boston legacy and build something substantial here is just an incredible opportunity that none of us take lightly.”

Schafzahl, Knight and Boston coach Courtney Kessel all said they saw the signs young girls in the stands had made and know how important the franchise and league are for their future.

“If you can watch it, you can dream it, you can be it,” Kessel said. “I think it’s just incredible to see these young girls that want to grow up and be a PWHL star one day. It’s just really exciting to see those signs, and it really doesn’t matter what moment it is in the game when I see those signs, it just really puts a smile on my face.”

With the first game under their belts, PWHL Boston gets set to host their first Canadian opponent when Ottawa comes to town on Monday night. Ottawa lost their home opener in overtime to Montreal on Tuesday so the two franchises will be playing for their first win.