PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Earns First Ever Victory In OT

PWHL Boston is officially in the win column, earning the first win in franchise history on Saturday afternoon, defeating Montreal, 3-2, in overtime at Verdun Auditorium.

Boston improves to 1-1-0 on the young season, while Montreal falls to 2-1-1.

Check out the game summary here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It should come as no surprise that this one was tightly contested, as Boston’s matchup against Ottawa, which was originally scheduled for Monday, had to be rescheduled after inclement weather impacted player travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston was itching for some competition and got plenty of it from Montreal.

Boston and Montreal followed similar scripts, each scoring their only two regulation goals in the second period. That led to the first overtime game in the Green and White’s history, where we had some drama!

Marie-Philip Poulin potted the game-winning goal for Montreal, until she didn’t. Boston head coach Courtney Kessel called for a review, which took the goal off the board due to goaltender interference. Just a few minutes later, Amanda Pelkey put one in the back of the net.

That one would stand, giving Boston its first win in franchise history.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pelkey scored the game-winning goal, which happened to be her first of the season.

— Aerin Frankel was impeccable, keeping Boston in a game it had no right being in toward the end. The 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award winner finished with 31 saves and was stone cold during Montreal’s power-play opportunity in the final minutes of regulation.

— Gigi Marvin finished with two assists for Boston.

UP NEXT

Boston will have some time to explore Canada, with its next game coming Wednesday night in Toronto. The rival cities will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET from Attamy Athletic Centre, and you can catch the game on NESN.